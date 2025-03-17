During the 15th Sehri, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was received with a grand reception in Orangi Town, where residents showered him with flower petals and celebrated with fireworks. Welcomed by Member of National Assembly Amin Ul Haque and Town Chairman Muhammad Jameel, the governor shared a meal with locals and listened to their concerns.
Governor Tessori addressed the media, asserting that Pakistan’s adversaries aim to destabilize the nation, but the descendants of its founders will safeguard it alongside the armed forces. He emphasized that Pakistani YouTubers and TikTokers would counter India’s negative narratives on social media, reaffirming the army’s capability to defend the country.
Highlighting the lack of basic facilities in Orangi Town, Governor Tessori pledged to advocate for improvements, particularly in the deteriorated road infrastructure. He expressed his commitment to serve the people, despite reminders to remain within constitutional limits.
Governor Tessori reiterated the open-door policy of the Governor House for the public, offering daily Iftar arrangements and free IT courses for 50,000 youth to foster self-employment. He emphasized the shift from reliance on government funds and jobs to empowering individuals to start their own businesses.
In a reassuring message, Governor Tessori told the people of Orangi Town to confidently state, “My brother is the Governor,” if faced with trouble, and guaranteed that the Governor House remains accessible 24/7 to address public grievances.