Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the acquisition of additional ships on lease to bolster the capabilities of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).
This directive was issued during a high-level meeting in Islamabad, focusing on enhancing the operational capacity of the national fleet. The Prime Minister highlighted the pressing issue of the substantial annual expenditure of four billion dollars on maritime trade due to the existing inadequacies in the PNSC fleet. This expenditure, drawn from the national treasury, underscores the urgent need for fleet expansion to reduce financial strain.
In addition to the leasing directive, the Prime Minister tasked the relevant authorities with drafting a comprehensive business plan for the PNSC within two weeks. This plan is expected to outline a strategic roadmap to alleviate the annual four billion dollar burden on the national exchequer.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the PNSC’s current operations was presented. The corporation currently operates ten ships, capable of handling a combined cargo weight of 724,643 tons. However, this capacity is evidently insufficient to meet the nation’s maritime trade demands effectively.
The meeting also saw the participation of key governmental figures, including Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, alongside senior PNSC officials. Their collective efforts are set to steer the national shipping corporation towards enhanced efficiency and economic sustainability.