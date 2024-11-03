Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) today expressed deep concern over the recent rise in sabotage activities targeting the polio vaccination campaign across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and surrounding areas.
Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Secretary General of PMA (Central), stated that this alarming trend had not only jeopardized the health and well-being of vulnerable children but also the hard-earned progress in eradicating polio in the country.
The PMA strongly condemned these acts of violence and intimidation. We urge all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and religious figures, to work together to ensure the safety of polio workers and the smooth implementation of vaccination programs.