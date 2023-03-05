Punjab’s youth found murdered in Karachi

KARACHI:A young man, who had come to Karachi from Punjab for business, has been found murdered at Murghi Khana bridge over Malir Nadi on Sunday.

Family of Muhammad Umar, who was associated with an online garments business, had lost contact with him two days ago when he reached Karachi from Hyderabad. Umar was the only child of his parents who had given him over Rs0.1 million for buying clothes. He was due to leave for the UK after a few days.

Police have recovered his identity card and passport from his body but his cellphone is missing. Police see a well thought-out plan behind the youth’s murder. The body was later handed over to his family. In a case registered at Shah Latif Town, Umar’s father has said that his son was highly qualified and had been trying to go abroad for the last several months.