Rana confirms detention of PTI leaders Saifullah, Hamid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to party’s prohibited funding.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, the interior minister said that PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi and Hamid Zaman – who is trustee of Insaf Trust – had been taken into protective custody. Giving reasons for the detention, Rana said that the PTI leaders were not appearing before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in party’s prohibited funding case.

“If necessary, we will take legal action and arrest them,” the federal minister added. The Interior Minister said that Imran Khan’s cipher affair was a fraud and he is spreading chaos in the country. He explained that the PTI Chairman’s agenda is to divide the nation and mislead the youth.

Rana Sanaullah said that the third audio leak of Khan has revealed it all and there is nothing left. Chairman PTI has caused irreparable damage to the nation. “They [Imran Khan and PTI leaders] want to use all means just to gain power,” he added. He said the nation should realize that Imran Khan will harm them. He misled on the issue of cipher.

Talking about the long march, he said that Imran Khan planning for the long march. They want to come into power through the long march strategy, but the Ministry of Interior has also made an effective strategy to stop the long march. The Interior Minister made it clear that and if once the long march is allowed to enter Islamabad, this will become a chain, so they will stop them with full force.

He further added that, according to PTI Chairman, the Ministry doesn’t know of his intentions, but we know Imran Khan’s intentions. “If Imran Khan announced the long march, we will do everything possible to make it fail,” said Rana.