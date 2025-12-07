During the campaign for the repatriation of illegally residing foreigners from across Punjab, more than 31 thousand foreign citizens residing in the province without legal documents have been sent back to their home country, including Afghan nationals.
Pakistan, like other countries, is following the deportation policy under international laws. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said here today that
This operation is ongoing across the province, with deportations from various districts including the provincial capital. Currently, 165 foreign nationals without legal status are being held at designated holding points, awaiting deportation from the country.
Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, affirming the government’s unwavering stance on the matter, said that all undocumented foreign immigrants will be sent back to their home countries “in any case”.