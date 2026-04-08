﻿Seminar on Artificial Intelligence at Government Elementary College of Education Naushahro Feroze

During a seminar in Naushahro Feroze today, youth were strongly urged to uphold national dignity and combat the spread of online misinformation, aiming to make them masters of artificial intelligence rather than mere users.

The forum, organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Sindh at the Government Elementary College of Education (for Women), was titled “Let’s Shape AI Before It Shapes Us”. It aimed to educate students and teachers about the ethical, professional, and practical aspects of artificial intelligence in the modern era.

Assistant Director of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Rizwan Ali Mallah, in his keynote address, described artificial intelligence as “a mirror of our collective intentions.” He urged participants to become architects of this technology so that it works for the development of Sindh and the prosperity of Pakistan, and he also highlighted government efforts like the Sindh Youth Card and various skill development programs.

District Information Officer Abdul Latif Solangi said that the future of the country lies in the hands of young students. He asked them to be cautious while using social media and to play their full role in eliminating the spread of violence, extremism, and fake news.

Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur presented an academic perspective, explaining artificial intelligence in simple terms and encouraging students to master “prompt engineering” to aid human intelligence.

A local founder and executive director, Sajid Ali Soomro, conducted an interactive session on the psychological aspects of the digital age. He warned against the aimless use of mobile phones and, citing historical opposition to technologies like loudspeakers and television, encouraged the youth to focus on positive digital development.

CEO Muhammad Akram Gul Chandio presented a technical roadmap, giving examples of the practical application of artificial intelligence in local industry. He explained that to use technology in the service of humanity, it is necessary to understand the data and ethics behind the algorithms.

The college’s principal, Karim Bux Abbasi, serving as the program manager, emphasized that teachers must take a leading role in guiding students through rapid technological changes.

The session was attended by education officials, journalists, and other local dignitaries. The program concluded with the distribution of certificates and commemorative shields among participants and guest speakers.