Shutdown and Black Day being observed in IIOJK 

Islamabad, August 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and all over the world are observing Black Day today (Thursday) to register their protest against Modi-led fascist government’s illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019. Complete shutdown and civil curfew is being observed in the occupied territory with blackout between 8:00pm to 8:30pm as part of beginning of 10-Day Resistance calendar released by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

A march towards Lal Chowk will be conducted and black flags have been hoisted in every nook and corner of the territory. Hurriyat leaders, political experts and analysts have termed Modi-led fascist Indian government’s 5 August 2019 and subsequent actions in the territory as brazen violations of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

