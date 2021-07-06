Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony takes suo moto notice of Trust Bill Saudi Government did not communicate about Hajj Quota yet

Islamabad, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony took Suo Motu Notice of Trust Bill Saudi Government did not communicate about Hajj Quota yet. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Establishment of recycling plant to protect the sanctity of old pages of Holy Quran be ensured. Standing Committee Islamabad: Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony took Suo Motu notice of the Trust Bill, recently passed by the Government and directed that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony may give briefing on the Bill.

The Standing Committee also directed to issue notice to Ministry of Interior. According to the details the Standing Committee showed its concerns regarding the Islamabad Territory Trust Act, 2020, which has been got passed by the Government because some of the sections of the Bill are not inconformity with the injunction of Quran and Sunnah. The Standing Committee observed that when someone declares his property as trust, the property comes under the ownership of Allah Almighty. Hence, no Deputy Commissioner or any other officer is authorized to change the ownership of that property.

The Standing Committee was of the opinion that during the British rule, in 1923, both Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal struggled for the protection of rights of Muslims and the Trust properties. According to the Committee even Trust Act, 1860 protects the rights of Muslims, however, the recent change in the law needs to be looked into once again. It has been decided to seek guidance from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). The Standing Committee was informed that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony has completed the arrangements for Hajj, 2021. However, they did not receive any information from Saudia. So, any comment, in this regard, would be before the time.

The Standing Committee was informed that recommendation have been made, for many years, for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony to establish a recycling plant to protect the sanctity of the Holy Pages, but nothing could be done so far. The Standing Committee unanimously decided that recycling plant would be established. The Standing Committee directed that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and the Pak-PWD should fulfil their responsibilities in this regard. The Standing Committee directed that PC-II and PC-I of this recycling plant be completed and submitted by first week of July. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that the amounts to establish the plant be shown in the Budget 2021-22.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Mr. Asad Mahmood and attended by Members National Assembly; Mr. Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Mr. Mujahid Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Chaudhary Javed Iqbal Warraich, Mr. Jamshed Thomas, Ms. Shunila Ruth (Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Faith Harmony), Chaudhary Faqir Ahmed, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Mr. Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Ms. Shagufta Jumani and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali. Mr. Aftab Jehangir, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs also attended the meeting. Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and many other senior officers attended the meeting.

