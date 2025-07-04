Collaboration empowers Pakistani businesses to accelerate digital transformation with tailored SaaS, cybersecurity, and data analytics solutions built on Google Cloud.

LAHORE, Pakistan, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starlight Retail, a global technology solutions provider, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Partner level partner for the Service engagement model. This collaboration gives Google Cloud customers in Pakistan and across the region access to Starlight Retail’s comprehensive suite of technology services and solutions, designed to accelerate digital transformation and drive business growth.

As businesses in Pakistan increasingly look to modernize their operations, the demand for scalable, secure, and intelligent cloud solutions has grown significantly. This collaboration positions Starlight Retail to meet this demand by combining its deep expertise in custom application development and managed services with the robust, global infrastructure of Google Cloud.

As a Google Cloud partner, Starlight Retail will offer customers specialized services that leverage the scale, security, and innovation of Google Cloud’s infrastructure. This includes custom SaaS application development on Google Cloud, deployment of advanced cybersecurity measures using Google Cloud’s security portfolio, and the creation of intelligent business solutions with Google Cloud’s AI and machine learning capabilities. By working with Starlight Retail, organizations can unlock new efficiencies and capabilities, enabling them to compete more effectively in a digital-first economy.

Key features of the offering include:

Custom SaaS and Application Development: Building and deploying scalable, secure, and high-performance applications on Google Cloud to meet unique business requirements.

Building and deploying scalable, secure, and high-performance applications on Google Cloud to meet unique business requirements. Advanced Cybersecurity Services: Implementing robust security postures for cloud environments, leveraging Google Cloud’s native security tools to protect critical data and infrastructure.

Implementing robust security postures for cloud environments, leveraging Google Cloud’s native security tools to protect critical data and infrastructure. AI and Data Analytics Implementation: Helping clients unlock insights from their data and build intelligent applications using Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI platforms.

Helping clients unlock insights from their data and build intelligent applications using Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI platforms. Managed Cloud Services: Providing end-to-end management of Google Cloud environments to optimize cost, performance, and reliability, allowing clients to focus on their core business.

“Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program is a pivotal step in our mission to empower businesses through technology,” said Mammon Baloch, CEO of Starlight Retail. “Our presence in Pakistan is focused on helping local enterprises compete on a global scale. This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in tailored solution delivery with the world-class infrastructure of Google Cloud so that we can provide our clients with the tools they need to innovate faster, operate more securely, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

To learn more about how Starlight Retail can help your business leverage Google Cloud, visit or schedule a consultation today.

Starlight Retail Inc., established in 2021, is a Los Angeles, California-based global technology company. With a presence in eight countries, including Pakistan, Starlight Retail specializes in Software as a Service (SaaS), tech automation, and advanced digital solutions. The company is dedicated to transforming the tech industry through a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Starlight Retail partners with prominent technology providers to offer a diverse range of solutions that enable businesses to improve efficiency, strengthen security, and foster growth in the digital age.

Media Contact:

Shehroze Abbas Shah

+92 304 1400273

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9489352