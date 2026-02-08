Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan has announced the weighted average customer exchange rates for several major currencies, providing an overview of the buying and selling rates as of February 6, 2026. The rates, intended for informational purposes, indicate the exchange values quoted by commercial banks to their clients across the country.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the exchange data showcases the buying and selling rates for a range of currencies including the US dollar, euro, and British pound. The rates for the US dollar were listed at 279.4100 for buying and 279.8351 for selling. The euro was quoted at 329.5772 for buying and 330.0618 for selling, while the British pound had rates of 379.0200 for buying and 379.6078 for selling.
The report also included rates for the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, and Chinese yuan, among others. These figures offer a snapshot of the exchange landscape as provided by various commercial banks, serving as a guide for customers engaging in commercial transactions. The State Bank emphasized that these rates are estimates and subject to change based on market conditions.
The post State Bank of Pakistan Releases Exchange Rates for Key Currencies appeared first on Pakistan Business News.