News Ticker: Squash Championship 2025: Pakistan Wins Silver MedalPromotion of Electric Vehicles is Essential: Engineering Development BoardK-Electric Consumers: Power Division’s Conduct Reprehensible, Says KATISaudi Parliamentary Delegation Visits Islamabad’s Faisal MosquePakistanis Rarely Dine Out: SurveyPakistan to take legal action against people propagating religious animosityGillani Emphasizes Role of Higher Education and Technology in Shaping Pakistan’s FuturePPP Parliamentary Party Meeting Held in Islamabad, Important Decisions MadeFederal Govt to Crack Down on Religious Hate Speech on Social Media During MuharramDrug-Free Country Commitment a Top Priority: Prime MinisterPakistan’s Future Hinges On Higher Education And Technology: GillaniPakistan, Indonesia To Collaborate On Vaccine ProductionKhyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch Sindh-style Pink Bus: Governor KundiNA Committee Calls for Urgent Gender Reforms as Pakistan Ranks 148 in Global Gender Gap IndexPakistan To Get Rs10 Billion For Green DevelopmentReview Meeting Held for Construction of 18,700 km of Roads in PunjabMinister Vows to Advance Science and Technology in CountryPakistan Reaffirms Commitment to End Torture, Stands with Global Victims on International DayInternational Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed across PakistanDC Directs ACs to Remain in Field Amid Urban Flood ManagementPakistan Grapples With Growing Environmental Threats, Experts WarnOver 16,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad for Muharram securityGovernor presents financial aid checks to individuals from diverse backgroundsIslamabad Braces For Floods As DC Deploys OfficialsSindh Governor Urges United Action Drug AbuseBan imposed on movement of cattle on roads and canals to reduce increasing traffic accidents in SukkurMQM Delegation Meets Hanif Tayyab for Peace During MuharramIslamabad Police Arrest Car Lifting Gang4 killed including 2 robbers, 3 arrested in different incidents in KarachiIslamabad Police Bust Notorious Car Snatching Gang in Bani GalaKarachi SITE’s Ongoing Development Projects to be Completed on Time – Sindh Minister of IndustriesBMPP Successfully Addresses Longstanding Issues of the Business CommunityGovt Pledges Modernization Boost For National Tariff CommissionDigital Payments Surge With Overall Increase of 8%: SBPTraders in Karachi start protest against FBR, banners displayedRain, Thunderstorms Predicted For Parts Of BalochistanSenator Urges Dialogue To Resolve Balochistan Grand Alliance ConcernsPakistan Reinforces Commitment To Regional Stability At SCO Security SummitRailways Minister Orders Immediate Restoration of Non-Operational LocomotivesPakistan Backs Peaceful Resolution Of Iran Nuclear ImpasseSouth Korean Ambassador Bids Farewell To PakistanPakistan Senator Champions Global Digital Cooperation At IGF 2025National Assembly Employees To Benefit From New Loan SchemeWomen Parliamentarians Demand Equal Development FundsNA Secretariat Launches Easy-Term Loan Scheme for Employees in Partnership with Allied BankIndia-Israel Alliance a Threat to Global Security: Azad Kashmir Information MinisterBalochistan Grand Alliance Leaders Shifted To Mach JailBalochistan Public Service Commission Withdraws Multiple PostsBalochistan Govt Orders Urgent Review of Development SchemesSindh Working for Relief From Solar Tax, Says Energy MinisterBalochistan Charities Authority Gets New Acting DGKarachi Mayor Prioritizes Muharram Security ArrangementsGulshan-E-Iqbal Town Council Passes Rs 1.62 Billion BudgeSukkur Division Government Employees’ Holidays Cancelled from 1st to 13th MuharramKhairpur: 13 Jail Officials, Including Superintendent, Suspended After Firing IncidentDemonstrate Shia-Sunni Unity During Muharram: Majlis Wahdat-e-MuslimeenTwo killed in Quetta shooting incidentKATI Rejects Sindh’s Proposed Minimum Wage of PKR 42,000Pakistani Rupee Depreciates Against International CurrenciesStock Market, KSE-100, Closes Higher Despite Decline in TradingPublic Grievance Redressal Revived in Islamabad Through Open CourtsIslamabad Police Forms Special Teams For Muharram SecurityContaminated water causing 68% of diseases, reveals health ministerPM Calls For Diplomatic Push Amid Middle East EscalationFatima Razaq Awarded Late Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim Fellowship for Research on Online Child Sexual AbuseMet Office Issues Weather Alert Following Prediction of Widespread Monsoon Rains from TomorrowAzad Kashmir Assembly functioning as per rules: Prime MinisterDawoodi Bohra Community launches nationwide tree planting campaign, inaugurated by Mayor KarachiPrime Minister’s meeting with Saudi Ambassador, discussion on regional situationNA Approves 65 Demands for Grants Without Opposition CutsPIA Resumes Gulf Operations Following Israel Iran CeasefireIran Showed Bold Resistance Against a Mightier Enemy: Defence MinisterAmnesty International assails drone strikes in Khyber PakhtunkhwaPakistan Pledges Enhanced Academic Cooperation Across Islamic WorldIran Showed Bold Resistance Against a Mightier Enemy: PakistanMonsoon Rains Expected to Lash Pakistan Starting Tomorrow*Islamabad Police Finalize Foolproof Security Plan for MuharramPM reaffirms commitment for succesful implementation of CPEC projectsCDA Launches Major Operation to Uproot AllergyCausing Paper Mulberry Trees in IslamabadMQM Delegation Meets Sindh Governor After Hajj PilgrimageSaudi Arabian delegation meets Parliamentary Friendship Group in IslamabadBoat sinks in Swat, four people dead, Chief Minister expresses sorrowSecurity arrangements tightened in Islamabad during Muharram, orders to ensure implementation of protocolFather and daughter on motorcycle killed in road roller collision in Toba Tek SinghThatta Municipal Committee’s savings budget approved, no new taxes imposedSindh Local Government Minister assures Karachi Press Club of providing 700 new residential plotsAttack on prisoner van in Khairpur, one prisoner killed, two injuredOne person killed, 5 including 2 women injured in firing by unknown persons in Karachi, 3 robbers arrestedChina’s sesame imports from Pakistan increase by 179.9 percentKSE100 index gained a historic 6 thousand pointsGold prices decline significantly, silver prices slightly downPakistani rupee faces significant decline against major international currenciesPakistanTurkey Business Council meeting at FPCCI headquarters, emphasis on strengthening economic relationsSecurity forces kill 11 Khwarij in South WaziristanAwards distributed among young entrepreneurs at Arts Council KarachiUzbekistan, Pakistan Explore Housing, Urban Development PartnershipNearly 69 million women aged 15 and over are vulnerable to cervical cancerPakistan Strengthens Digital Inclusion Efforts At IGF 2025Govt, Car Importers Discuss Commercial Vehicle Import PolicyPakistan’s Population Growth A Ticking Time Bomb, Warns Senator