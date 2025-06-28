News Ticker: ﻿Squash Championship 2025: Pakistan Wins Silver Medal﻿Promotion of Electric Vehicles is Essential: Engineering Development Board﻿K-Electric Consumers: Power Division’s Conduct Reprehensible, Says KATI﻿Saudi Parliamentary Delegation Visits Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque﻿Pakistanis Rarely Dine Out: Survey﻿Pakistan to take legal action against people propagating religious animosity﻿Gillani Emphasizes Role of Higher Education and Technology in Shaping Pakistan’s Future﻿PPP Parliamentary Party Meeting Held in Islamabad, Important Decisions Made﻿Federal Govt to Crack Down on Religious Hate Speech on Social Media During Muharram﻿Drug-Free Country Commitment a Top Priority: Prime Minister﻿Pakistan’s Future Hinges On Higher Education And Technology: Gillani﻿Pakistan, Indonesia To Collaborate On Vaccine Production﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch Sindh-style Pink Bus: Governor Kundi﻿NA Committee Calls for Urgent Gender Reforms as Pakistan Ranks 148 in Global Gender Gap Index﻿Pakistan To Get Rs10 Billion For Green Development﻿Review Meeting Held for Construction of 18,700 km of Roads in Punjab﻿Minister Vows to Advance Science and Technology in Country﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to End Torture, Stands with Global Victims on International Day﻿International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed across Pakistan﻿DC Directs ACs to Remain in Field Amid Urban Flood Management﻿Pakistan Grapples With Growing Environmental Threats, Experts Warn﻿Over 16,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad for Muharram security﻿Governor presents financial aid checks to individuals from diverse backgrounds﻿Islamabad Braces For Floods As DC Deploys Officials﻿Sindh Governor Urges United Action Drug Abuse﻿Ban imposed on movement of cattle on roads and canals to reduce increasing traffic accidents in Sukkur﻿MQM Delegation Meets Hanif Tayyab for Peace During Muharram﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Car Lifting Gang﻿4 killed including 2 robbers, 3 arrested in different incidents in Karachi﻿Islamabad Police Bust Notorious Car Snatching Gang in Bani Gala﻿Karachi SITE’s Ongoing Development Projects to be Completed on Time – Sindh Minister of Industries﻿BMPP Successfully Addresses Longstanding Issues of the Business Community﻿Govt Pledges Modernization Boost For National Tariff Commission﻿Digital Payments Surge With Overall Increase of 8%: SBP﻿Traders in Karachi start protest against FBR, banners displayed﻿Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted For Parts Of Balochistan﻿Senator Urges Dialogue To Resolve Balochistan Grand Alliance Concerns﻿Pakistan Reinforces Commitment To Regional Stability At SCO Security Summit﻿Railways Minister Orders Immediate Restoration of Non-Operational Locomotives﻿Pakistan Backs Peaceful Resolution Of Iran Nuclear Impasse﻿South Korean Ambassador Bids Farewell To Pakistan﻿Pakistan Senator Champions Global Digital Cooperation At IGF 2025﻿National Assembly Employees To Benefit From New Loan Scheme﻿Women Parliamentarians Demand Equal Development Funds﻿NA Secretariat Launches Easy-Term Loan Scheme for Employees in Partnership with Allied Bank﻿India-Israel Alliance a Threat to Global Security: Azad Kashmir Information Minister﻿Balochistan Grand Alliance Leaders Shifted To Mach Jail﻿Balochistan Public Service Commission Withdraws Multiple Posts﻿Balochistan Govt Orders Urgent Review of Development Schemes﻿Sindh Working for Relief From Solar Tax, Says Energy Minister﻿Balochistan Charities Authority Gets New Acting DG﻿Karachi Mayor Prioritizes Muharram Security Arrangements﻿Gulshan-E-Iqbal Town Council Passes Rs 1.62 Billion Budge﻿Sukkur Division Government Employees’ Holidays Cancelled from 1st to 13th Muharram﻿Khairpur: 13 Jail Officials, Including Superintendent, Suspended After Firing Incident﻿Demonstrate Shia-Sunni Unity During Muharram: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen﻿Two killed in Quetta shooting incident﻿KATI Rejects Sindh’s Proposed Minimum Wage of PKR 42,000﻿Pakistani Rupee Depreciates Against International Currencies﻿Stock Market, KSE-100, Closes Higher Despite Decline in Trading﻿Public Grievance Redressal Revived in Islamabad Through Open Courts﻿Islamabad Police Forms Special Teams For Muharram Security﻿Contaminated water causing 68% of diseases, reveals health minister﻿PM Calls For Diplomatic Push Amid Middle East Escalation﻿Fatima Razaq Awarded Late Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim Fellowship for Research on Online Child Sexual Abuse﻿Met Office Issues Weather Alert Following Prediction of Widespread Monsoon Rains from Tomorrow﻿Azad Kashmir Assembly functioning as per rules: Prime Minister﻿Dawoodi Bohra Community launches nationwide tree planting campaign, inaugurated by Mayor Karachi﻿Prime Minister’s meeting with Saudi Ambassador, discussion on regional situation﻿NA Approves 65 Demands for Grants Without Opposition Cuts﻿PIA Resumes Gulf Operations Following Israel Iran Ceasefire﻿Iran Showed Bold Resistance Against a Mightier Enemy: Defence Minister﻿Amnesty International assails drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Pakistan Pledges Enhanced Academic Cooperation Across Islamic World﻿Iran Showed Bold Resistance Against a Mightier Enemy: Pakistan﻿Monsoon Rains Expected to Lash Pakistan Starting Tomorrow*﻿Islamabad Police Finalize Foolproof Security Plan for Muharram﻿PM reaffirms commitment for succesful implementation of CPEC projects﻿CDA Launches Major Operation to Uproot AllergyCausing Paper Mulberry Trees in Islamabad﻿MQM Delegation Meets Sindh Governor After Hajj Pilgrimage﻿Saudi Arabian delegation meets Parliamentary Friendship Group in Islamabad﻿Boat sinks in Swat, four people dead, Chief Minister expresses sorrow﻿Security arrangements tightened in Islamabad during Muharram, orders to ensure implementation of protocol﻿Father and daughter on motorcycle killed in road roller collision in Toba Tek Singh﻿Thatta Municipal Committee’s savings budget approved, no new taxes imposed﻿Sindh Local Government Minister assures Karachi Press Club of providing 700 new residential plots﻿Attack on prisoner van in Khairpur, one prisoner killed, two injured﻿One person killed, 5 including 2 women injured in firing by unknown persons in Karachi, 3 robbers arrested﻿China’s sesame imports from Pakistan increase by 179.9 percent﻿KSE100 index gained a historic 6 thousand points﻿Gold prices decline significantly, silver prices slightly down﻿Pakistani rupee faces significant decline against major international currencies﻿PakistanTurkey Business Council meeting at FPCCI headquarters, emphasis on strengthening economic relations﻿Security forces kill 11 Khwarij in South Waziristan﻿Awards distributed among young entrepreneurs at Arts Council Karachi﻿Uzbekistan, Pakistan Explore Housing, Urban Development Partnership﻿Nearly 69 million women aged 15 and over are vulnerable to cervical cancer﻿Pakistan Strengthens Digital Inclusion Efforts At IGF 2025﻿Govt, Car Importers Discuss Commercial Vehicle Import Policy﻿Pakistan’s Population Growth A Ticking Time Bomb, Warns Senator