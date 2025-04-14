The United States and Iran have embarked on a series of “constructive” dialogues regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, with both parties agreeing to reconvene, as President Donald Trump holds the threat of military action over the discussions.
Oman’s foreign minister facilitated the crucial discussions in Muscat, serving as a neutral intermediary. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, negotiators exchanged words directly for a brief period, describing the atmosphere as “constructive and mutually respectful.”
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi characterized the talks as occurring in a “friendly atmosphere” and expressed optimism about continued collaboration.
Leading the Iranian delegation was Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States. Araghchi, via a video shared on Iranian state television, emphasized Tehran’s aim to achieve a fair and honorable agreement from a position of parity.
Despite initial reluctance, Tehran has committed to ongoing talks, even amid Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy, which includes increased sanctions and military threats.