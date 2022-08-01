Balochistan: PM directs for disbursement of financial assistance to those who lost family members in rains

Islamabad, August 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed for immediate disbursement of financial assistance to those who lost their family members in rains and floods in Balochistan. Speaking at the briefing by National Disaster Management Authority in Quetta on Monday, he said the government has increased the amount of financial assistance for partially and fully damaged houses to five hundred thousand rupees.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of National Highway Authority during relief and rehabilitation activities besides opening of communication infrastructure. He directed concerned officials to increase medical camps in flood affected areas so that people timely get medical facilities.

The Prime Minister said heavy monsoon rains have badly affected infrastructure in the province besides human losses. He said that Federal and Provincial Governments are committed to complete rehabilitation of every affected family. On this occasion, the Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Chairman NDMA briefed the prime Minister about damages caused by rains and floods.

