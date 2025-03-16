March 16, 2025
CGTN: Two years on, China’s Global Civilization Initiative gains greater relevance in a turbulent world

CGTN published an article on the second anniversary of China’s Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which has become more relevant than ever amid uncertainty, turbulence and division in current times. Through introducing China’s efforts to practice the initiative and insights provided by experts and scholars, the article emphasized that China’s respect for the diversity of civilizations makes the country an important role model for promoting world peace and stability.

BEIJING, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), calling for respect for cultural diversity, the promotion of common human values, the preservation and innovation of civilizations, and stronger international people-to-people exchanges.

In today’s world, the initiative has become more relevant than ever amid uncertainty, turbulence, and division.

Facing rising anti-globalization trends, Elias Jabbour, a professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro’s Faculty of Economic Sciences, highlighted the growing significance of GCI. He said China’s inclusive approach to diversity sets an example for the world. At a time when some self-proclaimed “civilized” nations are enforcing mass deportations and repatriations, China’s emphasis on mutual respect and cultural exchange stands in sharp contrast, the professor said, while commending the GCI for championing the coexistence of diverse civilizations without imposing one nation’s values on another.

Guiding the world toward peace

When Xi proposed GCI at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting in March 2023, he quoted a Chinese proverb: “A single flower does not make spring, while one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden” to indicate the vitality of cultural diversity and the necessity of embracing multiple civilizations in building a harmonious world.

“Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcends clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority,” said Xi.

China’s commitment to civilization dialogue was recognized later in June when the UN adopted a resolution proposed by China, designating June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. Chinese envoy to the UN, Fu Cong, stated that this initiative sought to refocus global attention on intercultural dialogue at a “critical juncture.”

“If you look around the world, you see a lot of disputes, a lot of conflicts or even wars. And also, there is a surge of intolerance, extremism and also populism. All these can find their roots in the differences or the lack of understanding among cultures and religions,” Fu said.

A CGTN poll of 15,574 people across 40 countries and regions, published in March 2023, found that 80.3 percent see multiple civilizations as beneficial to global development, 85 percent believe in building a shared future through tolerance and cooperation, while 89.6 percent call for greater dialogue and openness, rising to 93.7 percent in developing countries.

Actions speak louder than words

China is not just an advocate, but also a true practitioner.

In November 2023, Beijing hosted the first World Conference of Classics, where over 400 experts engaged in discussions on classical civilizations. The conference was a platform to encourage nations to draw wisdom from ancient traditions, fostering greater mutual understanding. Since then, China has organized international forums such as the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations and the International Chinese Language Conference, which bring together scholars, policymakers, and cultural experts to explore shared values.

Cultural preservation is one of the main aspects of China’s commitment to the initiative. The Beijing Central Axis, a historic architectural complex dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2024. The same year, the Chinese Spring Festival was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These milestones underscore China’s dedication to safeguarding and promoting its rich cultural legacy on the global stage.

The country has been actively exploring and promoting elements of traditional Chinese culture, bringing its charm to the global stage. From the animated film Ne Zha 2 topping the global box office for animated films, to the video game Black Myth: Wukong gaining international popularity, and the dance drama Wing Chun becoming a smash hit in overseas markets, China is continuously innovating its cultural heritage.

It has also made efforts to strengthen people-to-people exchanges. Over the past year, student groups from cities such as Dallas, Houston, New York, and San Francisco have traveled to China to visit universities, companies, and iconic landmarks, following President Xi’s 2023 pledge to invite 50,000 students over five years. In recent years, China has co-hosted “Tourism Years” with multiple countries to promote cultural exchange. By the end of 2024, China had expanded its visa-free entry policy to 29 countries, including France, Germany and Italy, facilitating greater global connections.

For more information, please click:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-03-15/Two-years-on-China-s-GCI-becomes-more-vital-in-turbulent-times-1BL2FHhmmaY/p.html

