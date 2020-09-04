(COMMERCE): MRP Facility established at OPF Head Office

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and their family members “Machine Readable Passport (MRP) Facility” has been established at OPF Head Office, Islamabad in collaboration with Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP).

This is in line with the vision of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and on the directions of honorable Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. The Government of Pakistan is according top priority to the overseas Pakistanis and is keen to provide enhanced facilities with improved service delivery.

This state of the art “OPF-DGI and P MRP Facilitation Centre” is one such initiative and testament to the citizen-centric governance model where overseas Pakistanis are exclusively facilitated. This will help in achieving the desired objectives of both organizations i.e. DG I and P and OPF for provision of enhanced services to OPs.

With the establishment of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) facility, the overseas Pakistanis will now be able to apply/renew their passports in addition to the existing facilities provided by OPF under one roof, which includes OPF Membership Card, Foreign Exchange Remittance Card (FERC), NADRA Swift Center, Complaint Resolution System, etc.

The “OPF-DG I and P MRP Facilitation Centre for overseas Pakistanis” in OPF building is operational and overseas Pakistanis and their dependents are invited to visit the facility for issuance/renewal of their Machine Readable Passports (MRP).