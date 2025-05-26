Punjab Police have completed foolproof security arrangements for the PSL X final match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. Over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed, with extensive patrolling by the Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and PRU.
Continuous monitoring via CCTV will be conducted during the final match, and snipers have also been deployed. A comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to ensure smooth traffic flow.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed to provide complete security for local and international players, officials, and cricket fans. He has praised the performance of Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan police, who have provided a peaceful environment for fans to enjoy cricket.