The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains, hailstorms, and snowfall on mountains in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the forecast, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Punjab. However, during this time, heavy rain and hailstorms will occur at some places, while there will be snowfall on the mountains.
In contrast to the bad weather in the northern areas, the weather is forecast to remain hot and dry in the southern and other parts of the country.
On Monday morning, different temperatures were recorded in major urban centers. Nineteen degrees Celsius was recorded in the capital, Islamabad, twenty in Lahore, while twenty-eight in Karachi. Peshawar’s temperature was eighteen, Quetta and Gilgit were both at thirteen, while Murree and Muzaffarabad were at fifteen degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, similar weather is expected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Baramulla, rain is expected with cloudy skies, strong winds, and thunderstorms.
In the morning in the region, the temperature in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Shopian was eleven degrees Celsius, while it was twenty degrees in Jammu. Leh had a cold morning with three degrees Celsius, while ten degrees was recorded in Pulwama and Baramulla.