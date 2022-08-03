Minister for Communications orders to fill 4000 vacant posts in Ministry

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has ordered to fill 4000 vacant posts in the Ministry. According to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Communications restoration work of the post offices across the country has also been started. He said more than 600 closed post offices were reopened on the directives of the minister.

