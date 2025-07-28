Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized the significance of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in selecting national and international cricketers. He said this during a meeting with Lahore Qalandars CEO Rana Atif, who visited Ali House with the PSL trophy. Senator Ijaz Dhamrah and Member of Provincial Assembly Asif Musa were also present on the occasion.
Shah termed Atif’s arrival as an honor and commended his efforts to discover talent through talent hunts in Sindh, calling the program crucial for national development. He acknowledged the challenging task of searching for young athletes across Pakistan, including Sindh, but highlighted its value as a national service.
The minister affirmed the abundance of talented athletes in Sindh. He expressed confidence that merit-based talent hunts would uncover numerous players who would excel at national and international levels. He pointed out that Sindh’s players are already representing the country in various sports, earning recognition for themselves, their province, and the country.
To further promote cricket and showcase local talent, the Sindh government launched the Sindh Premier League, aimed at bringing promising players to a higher competitive level. Shah thanked Atif for highlighting Sindh’s cricketing talent through talent hunt programs and utilizing the skills of young players for the country. He pledged the full support of the Sindh government and the provision of necessary resources.