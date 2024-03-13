Islamabad, In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's Foreign Minister. The new minister is expected to bring a fresh focus on economic diplomacy and improve relations with key international partners, including India. This move is anticipated to create a conducive environment for foreign investment in Pakistan and strengthen the country's global economic ties.

According to Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain, a prominent business leader, has endorsed Dar's appointment, highlighting his responsibility and understanding of economic matters. Dar aims to prioritize economic development and foster positive relationships with various countries, notably the United States, Europe, China, and Arab nations, as well as address longstanding tensions with India.

Hussain emphasized that Dar's approach to diplomacy would differ from other politicians who might have exacerbated tensions with neighboring countries for political gain. By focusing on economic progress and international cooperation, Dar seeks to enhance Pakistan's stature and economic linkages on the world stage. The ultimate goal is to transform Pakistan into an economic hub, attracting global investors and capitalizing on its potential as a nuclear power while moving beyond reliance on foreign loans.

As Dar embarks on this new role, there are high expectations for his contribution to Pakistan's foreign policy and economic growth. His leadership is seen as crucial for navigating complex international relationships and positioning Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment and economic partnership.

The post Ishaq Dar appointed as Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister, pledges economic diplomacy appeared first on Pakistan Business News.