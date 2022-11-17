Man lynched over suspicion of kidnapping child in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was lynched in Hawkes Bay area of Karachi for allegedly kidnapping a child on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Hawkes Bay near Abdul Rehman Goth. The accused threw stones at people which left a youth injured. They threw the stones back at him in retaliation which caused his death. The deceased was identified as Hatim. A four years old child was also injured in the incident.

The police arrested a person named Sher Khan alias Shero for being involved in throwing stones at the deceased. Search for others involved in the incident was underway. A man had submitted a complaint to police about the abduction of his child. The people allegedly tortured the man over suspicion of abducting the child,” police suspected. The deceased was a drug-addict,” police maintained.