Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad calls on Governor Sindh

July 27, 2020

Karachi, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Governor Sindh Imran Ismail today met with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain at the Governor House.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar briefed the governor on the situation arising out of the recent rains in Karachi.

In a detailed briefing on the situation in Hyderabad, Mayor Tayyab Hussain said that there are piles of garbage in different parts of the city and Hyderabad is in dire need of funds.

Governor Ismail said that the Federal government is well aware of the situation in the province.

He further said that the citizens of Karachi would not be left alone, adding that the federal government was also keeping an eye on the situation in Hyderabad.

