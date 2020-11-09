Karachi:One person died and four others injured when a speedy tanker-truck rammed into a branch of local bank in North Nazimabad here on Monday.

Rescue sources said a speedy water tanker went out of the control of its driver and rammed into a bank branch. As a result five persons including bank guard, driver and cleaner of tanker and a pedestrian were injured.

They were rushed to hospital where one of the injured could not survive. The identity of the victim could not be ascertained. Police impounded the vehicle and began further probe.