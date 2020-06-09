President calls for adopting modern ICT to improve performance, efficiency

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for adopting Innovative Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the public departments to improve their performance and efficiency. Speaking at the launch of the website of Ministry of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad, the President said the world had switched over to paperless environment and the government organizations in Pakistan also needed to adopt the culture of E-office.

President Alvi said the fourth industrial revolution through internet, virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence, has changed the pattern of life as these technologies have enhanced not only the communication but also the productivity. The President said public offices need to ensure easy access of public to government offices through effective use of latest social media tools.

