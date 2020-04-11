Report: (Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reach 5038)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached to 5038.

These include 2425 in Punjab, 1318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 228 in Balochistan, 119 in Islamabad, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 35 in Azad Kashmir.

According to National Command and Operation Centre on today (Sunday) morning (8:00am), 61801 tests were conducted (2805 last 24 hours).

37 patients are in critical condition while 61801 corona tests were conducted. 1026 patients of coronavirus have recovered. Eighty six people died in various parts of the country due to coronavirus.

1440 corona patients admitted in 587 hospitals across the country. 353 Quarantine facilities with 17332 people housed in them. There are 49% cases of Local Transmission and 51% transmission through Foreign Travel.

Related Posts