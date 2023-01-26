Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris fair starts on 6th Feb at Pakistan Pavilion

Karachi: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will be organizing the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris fair on 6-8 February, 2023 at the Pakistan Pavilion. 19 Fabric and Garments Manufacturers will take part in fair from Pakistan, as per the Pre-Press Release, Thursday. Texworld Evolution Paris brings together, twice a year in Paris, a thousand exhibitors from the fashion industry. It offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

With nearly 750 companies from twenty countries, these three days will be an opportunity for visitors to renew their acquaintance, after three years of instability, with the offer of the great Asian weavers, embroiderers, and garment makers in particular. There would be 5 country pavilions Ethiopia, Ghana, South Korea, Pakistan, and Turkey. China will have a big participation with 428 exhibitors.

Fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Pakistan. Pakistan will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Exhibitors from Pakistan in February 2023

Fabric: Artmill, Kamal Limited, Liberty Mills Limited, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Sarena Dyeing and Finishing Mills, Shafi Texcel Limited, Shahtaj Textile, Shekhani Industries, and Qasimi Industries.

Denim: Glamour Garments, Mekotex Private Limited, and Shafi Private Limited.

Apparel: Interloop Limited, J.R Dyeing and Textile Mills, Karsaz Textile, Rainbow Hosiery, Sesil Private Limited, Fashion Channel and Starsmade Factory

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held from 03- 05 July 2023

Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will be held from 18- 20 July 2023.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held from 28 – 30 March 2023.

For further details, please visit the website.