WB: (World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:World Bank has forecast worst economic slump in South Asia region in 40 years due to the coronavirus.

The World Bank in its South Asia Economic Focus report, said that the South Asian region, comprising eight countries, is likely to show economic growth of 1.8% to 2.8% this year. The report warned that in prolonged and broad national lockdowns, a worst-case scenario in which the entire region would experience an economic contraction this year.

